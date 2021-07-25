Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after acquiring an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 305.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.47 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

