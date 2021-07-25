Earnest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

