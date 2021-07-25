Earnest Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,581 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $118.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.