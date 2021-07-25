Earnest Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

NYSE SNN opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

