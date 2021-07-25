Earnest Partners LLC Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,621,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

NYSE ESS opened at $331.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $334.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

