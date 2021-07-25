Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in Hess by 5.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 234.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352,140 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hess by 6.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Hess by 62.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

