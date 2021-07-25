Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 87,615 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,615 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 4,733.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

