Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,648 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

