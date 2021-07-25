Earnest Partners LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $251.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

