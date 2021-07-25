Earnest Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $323.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

