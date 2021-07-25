East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of East West Bancorp worth $31,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EWBC opened at $73.18 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.
In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Recommended Story: Quick Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.