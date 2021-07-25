East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of East West Bancorp worth $31,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $73.18 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.42.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

