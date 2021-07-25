East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP decreased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,356 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of East West Bancorp worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $71,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. 892,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,029. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.