Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2,036.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,380 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.45% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $29,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

