Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $28,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 460,242 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

