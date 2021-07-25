Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $23,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $122.79 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.