Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.52% of RLI worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in RLI by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at $1,159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in RLI by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 18.0% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 125,006 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

