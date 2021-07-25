Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.38% of Tetra Tech worth $28,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $3,745,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

TTEK opened at $129.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.61 and a 12-month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

