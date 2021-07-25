Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of Teleflex worth $28,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teleflex by 73.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $27,005,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.50.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $397.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

