Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.