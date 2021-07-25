Eaton Vance Management Has $28.68 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 684.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346,947 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.55% of EQT worth $28,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 50.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 608,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of EQT by 151.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $74,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $13,422,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $20.22 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

