Eaton Vance Management Has $29.01 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,803 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of State Street worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in State Street by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 84,023 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

State Street stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

