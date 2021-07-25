Eaton Vance Management Has $30.34 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,940 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.89% of Visteon worth $30,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -517.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

