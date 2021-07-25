Eaton Vance Management Has $30.48 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 816,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 105,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,039,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,206,000 after acquiring an additional 221,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 194.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,126,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $109.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

