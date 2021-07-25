Eaton Vance Management Has $32.83 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $125.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

