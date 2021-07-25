Eaton Vance Management Has $34.06 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $34,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.62. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

