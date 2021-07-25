Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 586.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,054 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.38% of The New York Times worth $32,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 82,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

