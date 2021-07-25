Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $25,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 190.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $249.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.84.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

