Eaton Vance Management Invests $27.81 Million in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,279,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,812,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

PBR stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

