Eaton Vance Management Makes New $23.58 Million Investment in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 844,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,576,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 2.40% of Apria at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APR. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Apria stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.56. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $986.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.60.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APR shares. started coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

