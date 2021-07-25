Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 727,380 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.83% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

XOG stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -17.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

