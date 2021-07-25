Eaton Vance Management Purchases 18,473 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $29,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $227.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $228.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.