Eaton Vance Management Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,309 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $26,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

