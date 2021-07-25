Eaton Vance Management Sells 13,247 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of First Citizens BancShares worth $22,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $773.24 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $832.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.