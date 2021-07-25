Eaton Vance Management Sells 137,837 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,837 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.31% of AGNC Investment worth $27,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,011 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

