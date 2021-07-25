Eaton Vance Management Sells 186,138 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186,138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.49% of Blueprint Medicines worth $27,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.16.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

