Eaton Vance Management Sells 341,865 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,689 shares of the software’s stock after selling 341,865 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.70% of Altair Engineering worth $32,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $2,621,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,361.00 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,452.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $6,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,695 shares of company stock valued at $32,176,217. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.