Eaton Vance Management Sells 51,640 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,640 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

