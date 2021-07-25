Eaton Vance Management Sells 53,981 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,981 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.60% of Addus HomeCare worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $84.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

