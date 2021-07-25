Eaton Vance Management Sells 55,789 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,789 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.51% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $34,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $61,710,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,493,000 after buying an additional 485,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $61.12 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.