Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $24,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

