Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7,674.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844,201 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Ebix worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ebix by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Ebix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. 102,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,505. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $911.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.74.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

