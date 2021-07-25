eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $4.28 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $84.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

