eBoost Reaches One Day Volume of $84.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. eBoost has a market cap of $4.28 million and $84.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00358809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

