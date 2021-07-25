EchoLink (EKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $780,501.68

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $780,501.68 and approximately $19,955.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00047412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.00820131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.