Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:ECL opened at $217.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

