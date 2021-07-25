EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0251 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.15 million and $302,777.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,265.84 or 0.99840522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000751 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008864 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

