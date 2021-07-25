Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,545 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Editas Medicine worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $593,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

