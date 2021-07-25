Education Ecosystem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $147,414.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $147,414.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00047295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.14 or 0.00818255 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.