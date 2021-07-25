Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $20.85 price target on shares of Eiffage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $$20.35 during midday trading on Friday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

