Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Down 11.3% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $70,598.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00366337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,866,626 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

